Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings Keep Tennessee Volunteers On Top

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello disagrees with a call by the umpires during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released courtesy of D1baseball and the Tennessee Volunteers remained the top team in the country. Tennessee is fresh off of a series win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road, although it wasn't the best of weeks for the Volunteers.

They started the week with their first loss of the season against East Tennessee State. It was a back and forth batlle between the two teams and East Tennessee ended up sealing the win in extra innings. In their very next game against Alabama, Tennessee dropped another game, making it two losses in a row after starting the season 20-0.

Despite the two losses though, it was still an impressive week for the Volunteers. A 10-7 win on Friday and a 9-2 win on Saturday clinched the series for the Volunteers and brought their season record to 22-2.

Here are the complete top 25 rankings according to D1baseball.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Arkansas
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida State
  5. Oregon State
  6. Clemson
  7. Texas
  8. LSU
  9. Oklahoma
  10. Oregon
  11. Auburn
  12. Alabama
  13. Southern Miss
  14. Vanderbilt
  15. Ole Miss
  16. Wake Forest
  17. DBU
  18. Louisville
  19. UC Irvine
  20. Stanford
  21. North Carolina
  22. Troy
  23. Arizona
  24. UCLA
  25. Georgia Tech

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

