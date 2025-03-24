Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings Keep Tennessee Volunteers On Top
The Tennessee Volunteers remain the top team in the country in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released courtesy of D1baseball and the Tennessee Volunteers remained the top team in the country. Tennessee is fresh off of a series win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on the road, although it wasn't the best of weeks for the Volunteers.
They started the week with their first loss of the season against East Tennessee State. It was a back and forth batlle between the two teams and East Tennessee ended up sealing the win in extra innings. In their very next game against Alabama, Tennessee dropped another game, making it two losses in a row after starting the season 20-0.
Despite the two losses though, it was still an impressive week for the Volunteers. A 10-7 win on Friday and a 9-2 win on Saturday clinched the series for the Volunteers and brought their season record to 22-2.
Here are the complete top 25 rankings according to D1baseball.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Clemson
- Texas
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Alabama
- Southern Miss
- Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- DBU
- Louisville
- UC Irvine
- Stanford
- North Carolina
- Troy
- Arizona
- UCLA
- Georgia Tech
