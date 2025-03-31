Volunteer Country

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Remain Top Team

The Tennessee Volunteers stayed put at the top of the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sunday, March 16, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was yet another impressive week for the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program. They went 4-0 on the week with a win over Queens during the middle of the week and then a three game sweep over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Those victories allowed Tennessee to stay at the top of the latest NCAA baseball rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball.

The Volunteers defeated Queens by a final score of 14-3. They followed that up with three asserting wins over South Carolina on the road. Friday's game ended in a final score of 11-7, Saturday's game finished 7-5 and the final game of the weekend resulted in a 7-2 win over the Gamecocks.

The defending national champs have continued their run this season and consistently look the part of a national title winning team both offensively and defensively.

This week, the Volunteers have a midweek matchup against Tennessee Tech and then will host the Texas A&M Aggies for three game weekend series in conference play. Tennessee is currently 26-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Tennessee
  2. Arkansas
  3. Georgia
  4. Florida State
  5. Texas
  6. Clemson
  7. LSU
  8. Alabama
  9. Ole Miss
  10. Oklahoma
  11. Oregon State
  12. UC Irvine
  13. Southern Miss
  14. UCLA
  15. Oregon
  16. Auburn
  17. Dallas Baptist
  18. Louisville
  19. North Carolina
  20. Troy
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Kansas State
  23. Vanderbilt
  24. Arizona State
  25. Georgia Tech

