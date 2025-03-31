Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Remain Top Team
The Tennessee Volunteers stayed put at the top of the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
It was yet another impressive week for the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program. They went 4-0 on the week with a win over Queens during the middle of the week and then a three game sweep over the South Carolina Gamecocks. Those victories allowed Tennessee to stay at the top of the latest NCAA baseball rankings, courtesy of D1 Baseball.
The Volunteers defeated Queens by a final score of 14-3. They followed that up with three asserting wins over South Carolina on the road. Friday's game ended in a final score of 11-7, Saturday's game finished 7-5 and the final game of the weekend resulted in a 7-2 win over the Gamecocks.
The defending national champs have continued their run this season and consistently look the part of a national title winning team both offensively and defensively.
This week, the Volunteers have a midweek matchup against Tennessee Tech and then will host the Texas A&M Aggies for three game weekend series in conference play. Tennessee is currently 26-2 on the season and 8-1 in conference play.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- Texas
- Clemson
- LSU
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- Oregon State
- UC Irvine
- Southern Miss
- UCLA
- Oregon
- Auburn
- Dallas Baptist
- Louisville
- North Carolina
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Kansas State
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Georgia Tech
