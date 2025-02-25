LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs North Alabama Score
Stay tuned into Tennessee's baseball game against North Alabama.
Tennessee looks to cap off its season-opening homestand with another victory as it takes on North Alabama on Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Vols have been nearly unstoppable to start the season and will aim to keep that momentum going in their first-ever meeting with the Lions.
Fresh off a dominant weekend sweep of Samford, Tennessee continues to showcase why it is one of the most dangerous teams in college baseball.
The Vols’ offense has been explosive, already launching four grand slams through seven games, a pace that could shatter last season’s program record of 12. Freshman Levi Clark has been particularly impressive, delivering a clutch grand slam in the eighth inning against Samford to secure a 7-3 win.
North Alabama enters the game with a 3-3 record and was picked to finish 10th in the ASUN preseason poll. The Lions will have their hands full against a Tennessee team that is firing on all cylinders and eager to stay perfect at home before hitting the road for the first time this season.
Live Updates, Tennessee vs North Alabama Score:
First Inning:
How to Watch Tennessee vs North Alabama:
- GameDay: Tuesday, February 25th
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Where: Lindsey Nelson Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
- Watch: SEC+
- Stream: ESPN App
