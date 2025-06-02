Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Wake Forest Score, Knoxville Regional

Stay updated with Tennessee's matchup against Wake Forest in a win or go home finale in the Knoxville Regional.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello shakes hands with Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter during the pregame meeting at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello shakes hands with Wake Forest baseball coach Tom Walter during the pregame meeting at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tennessee Volunteers nearly escaped the Knoxville regional completely unscathed. However, after a ninth inning walk off win by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, we return to Lindsey-Nelson stadium for a final regional game between Wake Forest and Tennessee.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one win away from returning to a Super Regional for the fifth straight season. A win over Wake today would punch their ticket to the Arkansas Super Regional.

Wake Forest announced that fifth-year RHP Griffin Green will get the start for them. He has a 2-1 record on the season with a 2.55 ERA in 35.1 innings and 19 walks with 38 strikeouts. He has not started a game this year. Tennessee, on the other hand, has not yet announced who their starter will be.

Live Updates - Tennessee vs Wake Forest Score:

First Inning:
Top:

How To Watch Tennessee Baseball Take On Wake Forest

• GameDay: Saturday, June 2nd
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPN+

