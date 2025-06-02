LIVE Updates - Tennessee vs Wake Forest Score, Knoxville Regional
Stay updated with Tennessee's matchup against Wake Forest in a win or go home finale in the Knoxville Regional.
The Tennessee Volunteers nearly escaped the Knoxville regional completely unscathed. However, after a ninth inning walk off win by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, we return to Lindsey-Nelson stadium for a final regional game between Wake Forest and Tennessee.
The Tennessee Volunteers are one win away from returning to a Super Regional for the fifth straight season. A win over Wake today would punch their ticket to the Arkansas Super Regional.
Wake Forest announced that fifth-year RHP Griffin Green will get the start for them. He has a 2-1 record on the season with a 2.55 ERA in 35.1 innings and 19 walks with 38 strikeouts. He has not started a game this year. Tennessee, on the other hand, has not yet announced who their starter will be.
Live Updates - Tennessee vs Wake Forest Score:
First Inning:
Top:
How To Watch Tennessee Baseball Take On Wake Forest
• GameDay: Saturday, June 2nd
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPN+
