Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - West Georgia vs Tennessee

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday.
Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday. / Photo by Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home for their final non-conference contest prior to the start of conference play this weekend against Florida. Here are the Updates as the Vols take on West Georgia.

The Tennessee Volunteers are a perfect (16-0). It is the best start to a baseball season in school history for the Vols, and they have yet another opportunity to extend that record on Tuesday vs West Georgia.

The Vols have ransacked their non-conference schedule. They've scored a total of 199 runs in 16 games, the most in college baseball. While also bolstering the nation's best Earned Run Average (ERA) at 1.83.

LIVE Updates - West Georgia vs Tennessee

First Inning:
Top: The Vols are expected to start RHP, Brayden Krenzel against the Wolves today. C. Prince is set to lead off for UWG, and he flies out to centerfield for the first out. McDevitt flies out to right field for the second out of the inning. Krenzel hits the no. 3 hitter with a pitch, putting the first runner on for the Wolves. Dierdorf then steps in for West Georgia, and a four pitch walk puts two runners on with two outs in the first.

Bottom:

How to Watch Tennessee vs West Georgia:

• GameDay: Tuesday, March 11th
• Game Time: 4:40 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published |Modified
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball