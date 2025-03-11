LIVE Updates - West Georgia vs Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers are back at home for their final non-conference contest prior to the start of conference play this weekend against Florida. Here are the Updates as the Vols take on West Georgia.
The Tennessee Volunteers are a perfect (16-0). It is the best start to a baseball season in school history for the Vols, and they have yet another opportunity to extend that record on Tuesday vs West Georgia.
The Vols have ransacked their non-conference schedule. They've scored a total of 199 runs in 16 games, the most in college baseball. While also bolstering the nation's best Earned Run Average (ERA) at 1.83.
First Inning:
Top: The Vols are expected to start RHP, Brayden Krenzel against the Wolves today. C. Prince is set to lead off for UWG, and he flies out to centerfield for the first out. McDevitt flies out to right field for the second out of the inning. Krenzel hits the no. 3 hitter with a pitch, putting the first runner on for the Wolves. Dierdorf then steps in for West Georgia, and a four pitch walk puts two runners on with two outs in the first.
Bottom:
How to Watch Tennessee vs West Georgia:
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 11th
• Game Time: 4:40 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
