New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Considered Top 10 in the League
Former Tennessee Vol Alvin Kamara is still considered a top 10 running back in the NFL.
The Tennessee Volunteers have produced several NFL backs over the years, but none of them have had the amount of success that Kamara has for nearly a decade now. He joined the NFL in 2017 and has been a focal point of the Saints' offense ever since. Now, as he heads into his ninth season in the league, Kamara is still considered a top 10 back in the league.
ESPN recently released an article ranking the top 10 running backs in the league with the help from scouts, NFL executives and coaches. Kamara came in at 10th overall after being an honorable mention on the list last year.
Last season, Kamara rushed for 950 yards, six touchdowns and added 543 receiving yards on top of that with two more touchdowns. The former Tennessee Vol has some mileage on him at this point, but one NFL coach said the elite traits are still there.
"Some of the elite traits are still there," an NFL offensive coach said. "He didn't have much of an offensive line or supporting cast last year. But he can still take a screen for big yardage and still has great contact balance."
The Saints are currently trying to decide who their starting quarterback will be this season after Derek Carr announced his retirement. The current options appear to be down to Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. Needless to say, it looks like the Saints will be relying on their veteran running back this season yet again.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision