New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara Still Considered Top 10 in the League

Former Tennessee Vol Alvin Kamara is still considered a top 10 running back in the NFL.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have produced several NFL backs over the years, but none of them have had the amount of success that Kamara has for nearly a decade now. He joined the NFL in 2017 and has been a focal point of the Saints' offense ever since. Now, as he heads into his ninth season in the league, Kamara is still considered a top 10 back in the league.

ESPN recently released an article ranking the top 10 running backs in the league with the help from scouts, NFL executives and coaches. Kamara came in at 10th overall after being an honorable mention on the list last year.

Last season, Kamara rushed for 950 yards, six touchdowns and added 543 receiving yards on top of that with two more touchdowns. The former Tennessee Vol has some mileage on him at this point, but one NFL coach said the elite traits are still there.

"Some of the elite traits are still there," an NFL offensive coach said. "He didn't have much of an offensive line or supporting cast last year. But he can still take a screen for big yardage and still has great contact balance."

The Saints are currently trying to decide who their starting quarterback will be this season after Derek Carr announced his retirement. The current options appear to be down to Spencer Rattler and rookie Tyler Shough. Needless to say, it looks like the Saints will be relying on their veteran running back this season yet again.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

