LOOK: Tennessee Baseball Unveils National Championship Decals in Stadium

Tennessee is flexing its national championship with two new decals in Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

Tennessee baseball is fresh off winning its first national championship in school history. With that championship has come major changes to Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The stadium itself is undergoing major renovations that are only partially complete in time for the start of the 2025 season. The rest of the renovations will not be done until next year. However, there are other changes that fans will notice if they attend games this season.

Before Tennessee's season-opening matchup with Hofstra, they unveiled two new national championship decals that can be seen in the outfield and behind him plate. Here is the video of Tennessee unveiling its championship decal in left field, to the delight of the fans in attendace.

Below is another picture that includes a view of the decal that resides behind home plate.

As the stadium renovations continue, it is possible that Tennessee will add more nods to the 2024 national championship team. At least for now, this is the way that Tennessee has decided to honor one of the best teams in the history of college baseball.

The 2025 Vol baseball team has sky-high expectations to live up to. They will begin their national championship defense with a weekend series against Hofstra. Stay locked in with Tennessee On SI for constant updates about Tennessee baseball.

