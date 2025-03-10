Volunteer Country

NCAA Baseball Rankings - Tennessee Volunteers Stay Put

The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released and there was no movement for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello during the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. Luke Bonfield
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello during the NCAA college baseball game against St. Bonaventure on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.

The Tennessee Volunteers have continued to roll on the baseball diamond as their perfect record remains intact. This past weekend they swept St. Bonaventure in a three-game series with Saturday and Sunday's games both ending in a seven-inning run rule. That was also after two dominating midweek wins over Xavier and Radford.

The Volunteers look like the best team in college baseball potentially, but the latest rankings don't agree as Tony Vitlello and his ball club stayed put at No. 2 in the D1Baseball's latest release. The LSU Tigers sit at the No. 1 spot following last week's action.

NCAA Baseball Rankings via D1Baseball

  1. LSU
  2. Tennessee
  3. Arkansas
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida State
  6. UNC
  7. Florida
  8. Oregon State
  9. Oregon
  10. Clemson
  11. Texas
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Wake Forest
  15. UC Santa Barbara
  16. Vanderbilt
  17. Alabama
  18. Stanford
  19. Texas A&M
  20. DBU
  21. Troy
  22. Souther Miss
  23. Virginia
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Auburn

Tennessee has a midweek game against West Georgia this week, and then they will start conference play at home against the Florida Gators in a three-game series. The Volunteers got some early tests with matchups against Oklahoma State and Arizona, both of which were ranked at the time, but next weekend will by far be their biggest test of the season.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

