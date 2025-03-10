NCAA Baseball Rankings - Tennessee Volunteers Stay Put
The latest NCAA baseball rankings have been released and there was no movement for the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have continued to roll on the baseball diamond as their perfect record remains intact. This past weekend they swept St. Bonaventure in a three-game series with Saturday and Sunday's games both ending in a seven-inning run rule. That was also after two dominating midweek wins over Xavier and Radford.
The Volunteers look like the best team in college baseball potentially, but the latest rankings don't agree as Tony Vitlello and his ball club stayed put at No. 2 in the D1Baseball's latest release. The LSU Tigers sit at the No. 1 spot following last week's action.
NCAA Baseball Rankings via D1Baseball
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Arkansas
- Georgia
- Florida State
- UNC
- Florida
- Oregon State
- Oregon
- Clemson
- Texas
- Oklahoma
- Ole Miss
- Wake Forest
- UC Santa Barbara
- Vanderbilt
- Alabama
- Stanford
- Texas A&M
- DBU
- Troy
- Souther Miss
- Virginia
- Coastal Carolina
- Auburn
Tennessee has a midweek game against West Georgia this week, and then they will start conference play at home against the Florida Gators in a three-game series. The Volunteers got some early tests with matchups against Oklahoma State and Arizona, both of which were ranked at the time, but next weekend will by far be their biggest test of the season.
