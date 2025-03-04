Preview: Tennessee Volunteers Look to Stay Hot vs Radford
A deep dive into Tennessee's matchup against Radford on the baseball diamond.
There arguably isn't a hotter team in college baseball right now than the Tennessee Volunteers. They went undefeated against Oklahoma State, Rice and Arizona this past weekend in the Astros Foundation College Classic. Not only that, but all but one site has them ranked as the No. 1 team in the country right now.
Now they head into a fresh week with games against Radford, Xavier and St. Bonaventure. They start things off with Radford on Tuesday at home at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
Long win streaks to start a season have become commonplace under head coach Tony Vitello. UT's 11-0 start to the season marks the third time since 2019 that it has started the year with a double-digit win streak. A victory on Tuesday would tie this year's team for the third-longest win streak to start a season in program history (2014 - 12 games).
James Ward and Johnkeanu Perez are two names to know for Radford. Ward is batting .405 on the season with a home run, 10 RBI and eight doubles. Perez is batting .390 with four home runs, eight RBI and five doubles.
For Tennessee, it's hard to just pick a couple of players to know as it has been a team effort offensively. The Vols are batting .339 on the season as a team with 31 home runs and 114 RBI already.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Radford:
• GameDay: Tuesday, March 4th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
Radford is 5-5 on the season with wins against Akron, Quinnipiac and Mercyhurst. This is the first time these two teams will have played since 2009 when Tennessee won by a final score of 11-4.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs North Alabama Final Score - Vols Remain Unbeaten, AJ Russell is Back
- Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
- Tony Vitello Talks Dominate Start to The Season From LHP, Liam Doyle
- CJ Edwards Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Basketball Falling Behind in 5-Star Nate Ament's Recruitment?
- Tennessee Basketball Star Zakai Zeigler Continues Late Season Success
- Tennessee Baseball Stat Leaders (2/24)
- Tennessee and Nebraska Cancel Upcoming Home and Home Series
- Tennessee Vols Leap A Spot in Latest College Baseball Top-25 Rankings
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill