Tennessee Baseball 2025 Roster For Opening Day
The Vols are taking on Hofstra to open up the series in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 4:30 PM EST. This is a game that many anticipate Tennessee to win with ease. Tennessee has already announced their pitcher for the first game as they will start Liam Doyle.
Now, we have the full 2025 Roster for the defending national champs.
1. Dean Curley, INF - SO
2. Ariael Antigua, INF - SO
4. Manny Marin, INF - FR
5. Cannon Peebles, C - JR
6. Gavin Kilen, INF - JR
7. Nate Snead, RHP - JR
8. Jay Abernathy, OF/INF - FR.
9. Hunter Ensely, OF - RSR
10. Chris Newstrom, INF/OF - FR
11. Andrew Fischer, INF - JR
12. Liam Doyle, LHP - JR
13. Reese Chapman, OF - JR
14. Blake Grimmer, INF - RFR
15. Hunter High, INF/OF - SO
16. Dalton Bargo, UTL - JR.
17. Thomas Crabtree, RHP - SO
18. Austin Breedlove, RHP - JR
19. Andrew Behnke, LHP - JR
20. Colby Backus, OF - RSR
21. Tegan Kihns, RHP - FR
23. Marcus Phillips, RHP - JR
25. Brandon Arvidson, LHP - RSO
27. Stone Lawless, C - RFR
28. Ryan Combs, RHP - JR
29. Aidan Hayse, RHP - FR
30. Levi Clark, C/INF - FR
31. Austin Hunley, RHP - RSO
32. Tate Strickland, RHP - FR
33. AJ Russell, RHP - JR
34. Brayden Krenzel, RHP - FR
35. Michael Sharman, LHP - RJR
36. Braden May, LHP - RFR
37. Dylan Loy, LHP - SO
42. Bryson Thacker, LHP - RFR
43. Luke Payne, LHP - SO
44. Nic Abraham, RHP - FR
45. Alberto Osuna, 1B - GR
46. Braden Sharp, OF/LHP - RFR
48. Tanner Wiggins, RHP - SO
50. Tanner Franklin, RHP - JR
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports