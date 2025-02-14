Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball 2025 Roster For Opening Day

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello high fives players before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Vols are taking on Hofstra to open up the series in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday at 4:30 PM EST. This is a game that many anticipate Tennessee to win with ease. Tennessee has already announced their pitcher for the first game as they will start Liam Doyle.

Now, we have the full 2025 Roster for the defending national champs.

1. Dean Curley, INF - SO
2. Ariael Antigua, INF - SO
4. Manny Marin, INF - FR
5. Cannon Peebles, C - JR
6. Gavin Kilen, INF - JR
7. Nate Snead, RHP - JR
8. Jay Abernathy, OF/INF - FR.
9. Hunter Ensely, OF - RSR
10. Chris Newstrom, INF/OF - FR
11. Andrew Fischer, INF - JR
12. Liam Doyle, LHP - JR
13. Reese Chapman, OF - JR
14. Blake Grimmer, INF - RFR
15. Hunter High, INF/OF - SO
16. Dalton Bargo, UTL - JR.
17. Thomas Crabtree, RHP - SO
18. Austin Breedlove, RHP - JR
19. Andrew Behnke, LHP - JR
20. Colby Backus, OF - RSR
21. Tegan Kihns, RHP - FR
23. Marcus Phillips, RHP - JR
25. Brandon Arvidson, LHP - RSO
27. Stone Lawless, C - RFR
28. Ryan Combs, RHP - JR
29. Aidan Hayse, RHP - FR
30. Levi Clark, C/INF - FR
31. Austin Hunley, RHP - RSO
32. Tate Strickland, RHP - FR
33. AJ Russell, RHP - JR
34. Brayden Krenzel, RHP - FR
35. Michael Sharman, LHP - RJR
36. Braden May, LHP - RFR
37. Dylan Loy, LHP - SO
42. Bryson Thacker, LHP - RFR
43. Luke Payne, LHP - SO
44. Nic Abraham, RHP - FR
45. Alberto Osuna, 1B - GR
46. Braden Sharp, OF/LHP - RFR
48. Tanner Wiggins, RHP - SO
50. Tanner Franklin, RHP - JR

