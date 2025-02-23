Tennessee Baseball Defeats Samford By Run Rule In Series Finale

Volunteer Country

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee infielder/outfielder Jay Abernathy (8) runs home safely at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.
Tennessee infielder/outfielder Jay Abernathy (8) runs home safely at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee defeated Samford by 11-1 run rule on Sunday.

Tennessee just wrapped up their series against the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday. They won the series finale to give them their second series sweep of the season. Tennessee also picked up their seventh win of the season.

Tennessee defeated Samford by run-rule on Sunday after defeating Samford 11-1. This was the only time the Vols won by run-rule this weekend after the Bulldogs gave the Vols a tough match until the end in both games with the Vols running away in the final innings.

Many players shined in this game including Hunter ensley who went yard and had multiple RBIs. Levi Clark also had another home run on Sunday as he pinch hit and hit a home run late in the game. He was the 11th run for the Vols.

Brandon Arvidson had a successful start followed by a great bullpen perfomance by pitchers including Austin Hunley, Brayden sharp, and Ryan Combs.

Tennessee will play on Tuesday against North Alabama.

