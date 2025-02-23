Tennessee Baseball Defeats Samford By Run Rule In Series Finale
Tennessee defeated Samford by 11-1 run rule on Sunday.
Tennessee just wrapped up their series against the Samford Bulldogs on Sunday. They won the series finale to give them their second series sweep of the season. Tennessee also picked up their seventh win of the season.
Tennessee defeated Samford by run-rule on Sunday after defeating Samford 11-1. This was the only time the Vols won by run-rule this weekend after the Bulldogs gave the Vols a tough match until the end in both games with the Vols running away in the final innings.
Many players shined in this game including Hunter ensley who went yard and had multiple RBIs. Levi Clark also had another home run on Sunday as he pinch hit and hit a home run late in the game. He was the 11th run for the Vols.
Brandon Arvidson had a successful start followed by a great bullpen perfomance by pitchers including Austin Hunley, Brayden sharp, and Ryan Combs.
Tennessee will play on Tuesday against North Alabama.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports