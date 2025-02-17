Tennessee Baseball Dominates Opening Weekend vs Hofstra
Tennessee baseball's title defense is off to a great start after a dominating performance vs. Hofstra.
The Tennessee Volunteers kicked off their 2025 season in dominant fashion, sweeping Hofstra in a three-game series at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. After winning the national championship in 2024, the Vols are looking to defend their title, and the opening weekend demonstrated the depth, power, and potential this team has.
Tennessee’s run-rule victories, with scores of 15-0, 18-1, and 13-1, reflect not only their explosive offensive capabilities but also their deep pitching staff.
In the first game of the series, Tennessee came out firing, routing Hofstra 15-0. Eight different players drove in runs, with standout performances from Dean Curley, Stone Lawless, Ariel Antigua, and Hunter High, who each had multi-RBI efforts.
High’s pinch-hit three-run homer in the sixth inning capped off a seven-run rally, showcasing the team's power and offensive depth. Curley’s two-run blast into left-center was the first of three Tennessee home runs on the day.
The offense was further supported by a stellar pitching performance from junior left-hander Liam Doyle. Doyle struck out 11 batters in five shutout innings, allowing just one hit. The performance of the pitchers and the balanced offensive attack set the tone for the series and the season.
The second game saw even more fireworks as the Vols cruised to an 18-1 victory. Tennessee's offensive juggernaut did not slow down, with ten players scoring runs and 16 RBIs on the day. Gavin Kilen, Hunter Ensley, Levi Clark, and Manny Marin all had multi-run efforts, while Ensley’s grand slam in the sixth inning and Clark’s three-run shot in the fourth showed the team’s potential for big innings.
Several freshmen impressed, with Clark going 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Newstrom adding a bases-clearing double. The Vols’ pitching staff, which allowed just two hits and one run, was led by junior Marcus Phillips, who threw four hitless innings in his first-career weekend start.
Sunday’s finale was more of the same as Tennessee completed the series sweep with a 13-1 win, powered by a nine-run second inning. Reese Chapman’s grand slam highlighted a productive offensive day, and Ensley continued his hot streak with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Curley, after a strong performance in the opener, collected two more hits. On the mound, Nate Snead allowed just one run in his first start of the season, while relievers Andrew Behnke, Ryan Combs, Luke Payne, and Austin Breedlove combined to pitch four scoreless innings.
What does this performance mean?
This opening weekend was a clear statement that Tennessee is ready to defend its title. The Vols showed their offensive firepower, with numerous players contributing throughout the series. The pitching staff, led by Doyle and Phillips, was dominant, and the team demonstrated its depth with several freshmen stepping up in key moments.
The Vols have the look of a team that could make another deep run in 2025, and under head coach Tony Vitello, expectations are high.
If the opening weekend is any indication, Tennessee’s quest to repeat as national champions could be a very promising one. With power, depth, and pitching, the Vols have all the tools to continue their dominance in the coming months.
