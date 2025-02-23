Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball: Tony Vitello Makes Sunday Starter Decision

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello in the dugout at a Tennessee baseball game against Samford, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After being in a close game later in the game, Coach Tony Vitello had to make a bold decision as he pulled Nate Snead in to replace Marcus Phillips. Snead was expected to be the Sunday starter, but that will not be the case for this weekend.

Snead finished the game for the Vols, as Tennessee won the game 7-3 and won the series. Snead was credited with the win for the Vols despite a solid day on the bump for Phillips.



Vitello made an announcement on who he believes Tennessee fans will see on the mound Sunday.



More than likely Brandon Arvidson will be the starting pitcher on Sunday. Arvidson pitched in the mid-week matchup against UNC Asheville as the starter. Arvidson currently holds a 9.00 ERA, with a 2:1 appearance:starter ratio. He only pitched in three total innings tallying five strikeouts thus far.



The reports have already circulated that Tennessee will use a plethora of arms come Sunday. This will likely be similar to the mid-week games where the Vols will only play pitchers for around 2-3 innings max.

Tegan Kuhns is also available on Sunday with the chance to make his Volunteers debut.

