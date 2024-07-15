Tennessee Leads All Schools In Draft Picks on Day One of MLB Draft
Tennessee leads all programs in draft picks after four Volunteers were picked in the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.
The Tennessee Volunteers made history on day one of the 2024 MLB Draft, with four Tennessee players being selected in the first two rounds, the most in Tennessee program history. Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Billy Amick and Dylan Dreiling all came off the board with Moore becoming the highest-selected Vol under head coach Tony Vitello after being selected with the No. 8 overall pick by the Los Angeles Angels.
The selections of Moore and Burke mark the second time in three years that the Vols have had two first-round picks and the third time in the last four years with at least one first-rounder selected. Tennessee currently leads all college baseball programs in draft picks, with LSU and Wake Forest trailing with three draftees each.
The reigning national champs are expected to have quite a few more names called during the MLB draft this year, which explains how they were able to look so dominant throughout their path to a title. There will be a total of 20 rounds at the MLB draft this year, so plenty of opportunity to the Volunteers to keep stacking up that number.
Day two of the MLB Draft (rounds 3-10) is scheduled to begin at 2pm ET.
