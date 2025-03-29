Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Conquers South Carolina Gamecocks in Game One

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia during the first game of the weekend series

Caleb Sisk

Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 20, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches against Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia during the first game of the weekend series

Tennessee got their bats going early after Dalton Bargo hit a first-inning home run and later had a home run from Hunter Ensley. Tennessee had a lot of success out of starter Liam Doyle, who finished the contest with 7 strikeouts.

Tennessee had a huge 5th inning as they scored four runs. A large remainder of their runs came in the second inning when they scored an inning high of five runs. The Gamecocks showed some fight, but the Vols countered it in the end.

Tennessee will go for the series win on Saturday in game two as Marcus Phillips takes the mound as the Saturday starter.

Friday's final score was Tennessee 11, South Carolina 7

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball