Tennessee Volunteers Conquers South Carolina Gamecocks in Game One
The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia during the first game of the weekend series
Tennessee got their bats going early after Dalton Bargo hit a first-inning home run and later had a home run from Hunter Ensley. Tennessee had a lot of success out of starter Liam Doyle, who finished the contest with 7 strikeouts.
Tennessee had a huge 5th inning as they scored four runs. A large remainder of their runs came in the second inning when they scored an inning high of five runs. The Gamecocks showed some fight, but the Vols countered it in the end.
Tennessee will go for the series win on Saturday in game two as Marcus Phillips takes the mound as the Saturday starter.
Friday's final score was Tennessee 11, South Carolina 7
