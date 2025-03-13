Tennessee Volunteers Showcase Brand New Nike Air Jordan Cleats
A preview of brand new Nike Air Jordan Tennessee themed cleats have been revealed.
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the hottest teams in baseball this season. Whether it's dominating their opponent on the mound or smashing home runs, the Volunteers have been doing it all this season.
Tennessee begins conference play this weekend against the Florida Gators, and it looks like the Vols will have some new additions to the uniform.
Tennessee's baseball account on X revealed brand new Nike Air Jordan Tennessee themed cleats. In the tweet, Tennessee mentioned the cleats are courtesy of some former Volunteers. Christian Moore, Blake Burke, Billy Amick, Kavares Tears and Dylan Dreiling were all mentioned.
All of the names mentioned were players that were part of the 2024 national championship team. They are now sprinkled across several MLB organizations.
Tennessee begins their weekend series against the Florida Gators on Friday at 6:30 PM ET. The Gators are also a top 10 team in the country right now, so it will be a massive weekend for the Volunteers to prove they are a legitimate threat. The series will be played in Knoxville, Tennessee.
