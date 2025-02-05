Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers to Be Featured in Brand New MLB The Show 25

The Tennessee Volunteers will be one of the featured college teams in MLB the Show 25.

Jonathan Williams

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello high fives players before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Tony Vitello high fives players before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

College basketball is in full swing right now and spring practice for football will be here shortly, but that also means college baseball is right around the corner. The Tennessee Volunteers are the defending champs heading into the 2025 season and they are looking to make a run for the title again this season. With Tennessee being one of the top programs in the country, that comes with some extra accolades outside of the baseball diamond.

The popular sports video game MLB the Show revelaed new gameplay for the upcoming release of MLB the Show 25. One of the newest features in the game is players will have the ability to play through the college ranks during the game mode "Road to the Show". The Tennessee Volunteers were selected as one of the featured teams that will be in the mode.

Tennessee was chosen alongside UCLA, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas, Cal State Fullerton, LSU and TCU.

Tennessee is expected to have another impressive season under head coach Tony Vitello despite losing some key players to the MLB draft after the team's title run. And while there is plenty of Tennessee talk in the college baseball world, this latest news indicates just how big of a brand the Volunteers are in the baseball world.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

