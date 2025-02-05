Tennessee Volunteers to Be Featured in Brand New MLB The Show 25
The Tennessee Volunteers will be one of the featured college teams in MLB the Show 25.
College basketball is in full swing right now and spring practice for football will be here shortly, but that also means college baseball is right around the corner. The Tennessee Volunteers are the defending champs heading into the 2025 season and they are looking to make a run for the title again this season. With Tennessee being one of the top programs in the country, that comes with some extra accolades outside of the baseball diamond.
The popular sports video game MLB the Show revelaed new gameplay for the upcoming release of MLB the Show 25. One of the newest features in the game is players will have the ability to play through the college ranks during the game mode "Road to the Show". The Tennessee Volunteers were selected as one of the featured teams that will be in the mode.
Tennessee was chosen alongside UCLA, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Texas, Cal State Fullerton, LSU and TCU.
Tennessee is expected to have another impressive season under head coach Tony Vitello despite losing some key players to the MLB draft after the team's title run. And while there is plenty of Tennessee talk in the college baseball world, this latest news indicates just how big of a brand the Volunteers are in the baseball world.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports