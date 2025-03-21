Tennessee vs Alabama Final Score - Vols Drop Game One in Tuscaloosa
Tennessee baseball dropped its first SEC game of the season, losing 6-5 to Alabama on Thursday night.
No. 1 Tennessee fell short in the opening game of their series against No. 12 Alabama, losing 6-5 in a tightly contested matchup.
The Vols jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, thanks to a two-run homer by Andrew Fischer, his eighth of the season. Fischer's 425-foot blast was a no-doubt shot, showcasing his power and leaving the crowd in awe.
However, Alabama responded quickly, taking the lead with a five-run second inning. The Crimson Tide capitalized on multiple fielding errors and walks, including a key bases-clearing double by Justin Lebron. Tennessee struggled to find a rhythm on defense, with a few missed opportunities to limit Alabama's damage.
Despite the deficit, the Vols continued to battle back, narrowing the score to 6-5 after a productive seventh inning that featured key hits from Dalton Bargo and Hunter Ensley, who both contributed RBIs.
Tennessee's offense kept pushing throughout the game, but Alabama’s pitching proved resilient, with Matthew Heiberger and Carson Ozmer shutting down the Vols' chances in the later innings. A crucial double play in the eighth inning hindered Tennessee’s rally, and a caught stealing by Jay Abernathy in the ninth effectively ended their hopes of a comeback.
The Vols showed moments of brilliance, particularly Fischer’s homer and some strong individual performances, but the inability to capitalize on defensive miscues and missed opportunities left them with too much ground to make up. The series is far from over, but this loss puts added pressure on Tennessee as they look to bounce back in the next game.
