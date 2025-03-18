Tennessee vs East Tennessee State - Volunteers Look to Stay Undefeated
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to stay undefeated against East Tennessee State.
The Tennessee Volunteers come into the week as the No. 1 overall team in the latest college baseball rankings. The Volunteers are undefeated on the season and have a weekend series against Alabama coming up, but they have to take care of business on Tuesday first.
Tennessee ranks first in the country for home runs hit with 50 on the season but East Tennessee State ranks tied for fourth with 45. A potential for an offensive baseball game between these two programs on Tuesday.
This will be East Tennessee State's second matchup against an SEC opponent this season as they played the Georgia Bulldogs earlier in the season. They ultimately fell to the Bulldogs by a final score of 6-8. It is one of their only four losses on the season as they currently sit at 15-4.
Tennessee on the other hand just continues to look like the best team in the country. Whether it's putting runs on the scoreboard or shutting down an opponent on the mound, the Volunteers have been doing it all this season.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 5:30 PM ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers will travel to Tuscaloosa later this weekend.
