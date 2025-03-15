Tennessee vs Florida Final Score - Vols Explode in Seventh for Run Rule Win
Tennessee baseball is now 19-0 after clobbering Florida 10-0.
Tennessee baseball continued its dominant start to the season with a 10-0 win over Florida, securing the series victory with one game still left to play. The Vols are now 19-0 on the year and displayed offensive firepower and solid pitching in a game that ended via the run rule.
After a scoreless first inning, Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Marin, scoring Levi Clark from third. The pitching battle continued as Florida's offense struggled to get anything going, with Phillips striking out eight batters through five innings.
Florida's best opportunity came in the top of the fourth when Shelton singled, but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Tennessee's offense, meanwhile, had multiple chances but was unable to add to the lead until the seventh inning, when the floodgates opened. The Vols exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Curley's three-RBI double, a two-RBI single from Fischer, and a three-run homer from Chapman, putting the game out of reach and securing the run-rule victory.
Phillips was outstanding on the mound, keeping Florida's offense at bay with his dominant strikeouts. Meanwhile, the offense was relentless, with contributions up and down the lineup. The Vols' ability to capitalize on Florida’s mistakes, including multiple wild pitches and stolen bases, was key in breaking the game open late.
Tennessee’s balanced performance on both sides of the ball earned them the dominant win and the series victory, as they head into the final game of the series with momentum.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill