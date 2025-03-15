Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Florida Final Score - Vols Explode in Seventh for Run Rule Win

Tennessee baseball is now 19-0 after clobbering Florida 10-0.

Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) celebrates after hitting a double during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Manny Marin (4) celebrates after hitting a double during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee baseball continued its dominant start to the season with a 10-0 win over Florida, securing the series victory with one game still left to play. The Vols are now 19-0 on the year and displayed offensive firepower and solid pitching in a game that ended via the run rule.

After a scoreless first inning, Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the second on an RBI single by Marin, scoring Levi Clark from third. The pitching battle continued as Florida's offense struggled to get anything going, with Phillips striking out eight batters through five innings.

Florida's best opportunity came in the top of the fourth when Shelton singled, but was thrown out attempting to steal second. Tennessee's offense, meanwhile, had multiple chances but was unable to add to the lead until the seventh inning, when the floodgates opened. The Vols exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the seventh, highlighted by Curley's three-RBI double, a two-RBI single from Fischer, and a three-run homer from Chapman, putting the game out of reach and securing the run-rule victory.

Phillips was outstanding on the mound, keeping Florida's offense at bay with his dominant strikeouts. Meanwhile, the offense was relentless, with contributions up and down the lineup. The Vols' ability to capitalize on Florida’s mistakes, including multiple wild pitches and stolen bases, was key in breaking the game open late.

Tennessee’s balanced performance on both sides of the ball earned them the dominant win and the series victory, as they head into the final game of the series with momentum.

