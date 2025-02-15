Tennessee vs Hofstra Final Score | Volunteers Run Rule Win In Game Two
Tennessee baseball is now 2-0 on the season after another dominating victory over Hofstra.
No. 4 Tennessee showcased its offensive firepower in a dominant 18-1 victory over Hofstra on Saturday, improving to 2-0 on the season and securing the series win at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
On the mound, Marcus Phillips was dominant in his first start of the season, tossing four scoreless innings and striking out four. The bullpen followed with a strong effort, allowing just one run on two hits over the final five innings.
After a scoreless first inning, the Vols broke through in the second. Levi Clark and Manny Marin both reached base before Clark came home on a fielder’s choice, and a wild pitch brought in Marin to give Tennessee a 2-0 lead. The offense exploded in the third, with Cannon Peebles driving in a run and Chris Newstrom delivering a bases-clearing double to push the lead to 6-0.
The Vols kept rolling in the fourth when Clark crushed his first career home run, a three-run blast that made it 9-0. Hofstra finally broke through in the fifth with a solo homer off Tennessee reliever Michael Sharman, marking the Pride’s first run of the season. However, the Vols answered in emphatic fashion in the bottom half of the inning. With the bases loaded, Hunter Ensley belted a grand slam, extending the lead to 13-1.
Tennessee’s offense wasn’t finished. In the sixth, Jay Abernathy drove in Clark with an RBI single before freshman Blake Grimmer capped the scoring with a three-run homer to right field, pushing the Vols' lead to 17-1. The Vols scored their final run on a throwing error by Hofstra and the run rule came into effect to end the game at 18-1.
With the win, Tennessee moves to 2-0 and will look to complete the series sweep on Sunday. Stay tuned in to Tennessee On SI for constant baseball coverage.
