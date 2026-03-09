Towson vs. Hofstra Prediction, Odds for CAA Championship Semifinal

The No. 1 and No. 2 seeds in the CAA Tournament have already lost, which leaves No. 3 Hofstra as the highest-seed remaining, opening the path to them locking up a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Pride will take on the Towson Tigers in tonight's semifinal showdown. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this tournament showdown.

Towson vs. Hofstra Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Towson +3.5 (-102)

Hofstra -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline

Towson +155

Hofstra -188

Total

OVER 132.5 (-110)

UNDER 132.5 (-110)

Towson vs. Hofstra How to Watch

Date: Monday, March 9

Game Time: 8:30 pm ET

Venue: CareFirst Arena

How to Watch (TV): CBSSN

Towson Record: 19-14 (9-9 in CAA)

Hofstra Record: 22-10 (12-6 in CAA)

Towson vs. Hofstra Betting Trends

Towson is 2-4 ATS in its last six games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Towson's last six games

Hofstra is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 9-3 in Hofstra's last 11 games

Towson vs. Hofstra Key Player to Watch

Cruz Davis, G - Hofstra Pride

Cruz Davis is leading Hofstra in points per game (20.6), assists per game (4.7), and steals (1.1). The offense goes through him, and he's been fantastic this season, specifically from beyond the arc where he's shooting 40.4%. He scored a combined 48 points in his two games against Towson this season.

Towson vs. Hofstra Prediction and Pick

In today's edition of Daily Dunk, I wrote about why I'm laying the points with Hofstra tonight:

Not only is Hofstra the better team, but this game is a stylistic nightmare for Towson. The Tigers rank inside the top 100 in two-point shot rate, with almost 65% of their shots coming from two-point range, and now they have to face one of the best defensive front courts in the country. Hofstra ranks third in opponent two-point field goal percentage, keeping teams to shooting 44.1% from down low.

Add in the fact that Towson is already a horrific shooting team, ranking 343rd in effective field goal percentage, and we have a game that could end up in a blowout in favor of the Pride.

Pick: Hofstra -4 (-110)

