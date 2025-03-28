Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs South Carolina: Volunteers Hoping to Continue SEC Dominance

The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to continue their dominance in conference play against South Carolina.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping to continue their dominance in conference play against South Carolina.

The Tennessee Volunteers are back on the road this weekend for a weekend series against the South Carolina Gamecocks. The Volunteers remain 23-2 on the season with just one loss in conference play thus far against Alabama. They're hoping to keep that number at two by the time they leave this weekend.

Tennessee won all three games between the two teams last season in Knoxville. In the last meeting at Founders Park, the Gamecocks won the middle game of the three-game series, 6-1, in seven innings in 2023. Braylen Wimmer had two hits and Jack Mahoney struck out nine in the win. The last time the Gamecocks faced the number-one team in the country was last year’s Tennessee series on May 16-18, 2024.

Liam Doyle (Jr. LHP) is expected to get the start on Friday for Tennessee. He comes in with a 3-1 record, a 2.03 ERA in 31.0 IP and 11 BB with 62 SO. As for South Carolina, Jake McCoy (So. LHP) will be getting the start. He has a 2-2 record, a 6.57 ERA in 24.2 IP and 12 BB with 45 SO.

Friday’s game starts at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday’s games at 4 and 5 p.m., respectively. Friday and Saturday’s games will be streamed on SEC Network Plus. Sunday’s game is televised on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Chris Burke on the call.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball