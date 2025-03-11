Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs West Georgia - Volunteers Preparing for Conference Schedule

Jonathan Williams

A deep dive into Tennessee's midweek matchup against West Georgia before the conference schedule starts up this weekend.

The Tennessee Volunteers have one more non conference game before they take on the Florida Gators this weekend at home. West Georgia is making the trip up to Knoxville, so essentially it's one last tune up game for the No. 2 team in the country.

Tennessee took care of business last weekend against St. Bonaventure with two run rule victories and a 12-0 win on Firday to complete the sweep. Tennessee has been dominant both offensively and defensively as of late, they even pitched a combined no-hitter against on Friday.

West Georgia comes into this game with an 8-6 record. They picked up two wins to start the season against New Orleans, got the series win over Ohio, swept Eastern Kentucky and recently lost the series to Florida A&M.

Like Tennessee, West Georgia also played against Samford earlier in the season. They lost 11-7.

Two names to pay attention to for West Georgia are Cooper Prince and Cart Dierdorf. Prince is batting .431 on the season with four triples, two doubles and eight RBI. Dierdorf has hit eight home runs this season, six doubles and 24 RBI all while batting .377 on the season.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Jonathan Williams
Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

