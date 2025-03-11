Tennessee vs West Georgia - Volunteers Preparing for Conference Schedule
A deep dive into Tennessee's midweek matchup against West Georgia before the conference schedule starts up this weekend.
The Tennessee Volunteers have one more non conference game before they take on the Florida Gators this weekend at home. West Georgia is making the trip up to Knoxville, so essentially it's one last tune up game for the No. 2 team in the country.
Tennessee took care of business last weekend against St. Bonaventure with two run rule victories and a 12-0 win on Firday to complete the sweep. Tennessee has been dominant both offensively and defensively as of late, they even pitched a combined no-hitter against on Friday.
West Georgia comes into this game with an 8-6 record. They picked up two wins to start the season against New Orleans, got the series win over Ohio, swept Eastern Kentucky and recently lost the series to Florida A&M.
Like Tennessee, West Georgia also played against Samford earlier in the season. They lost 11-7.
Two names to pay attention to for West Georgia are Cooper Prince and Cart Dierdorf. Prince is batting .431 on the season with four triples, two doubles and eight RBI. Dierdorf has hit eight home runs this season, six doubles and 24 RBI all while batting .377 on the season.
First pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 4:30 PM ET. The game will be played at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Fans React to Tennessee Signee Amari Evans Being Ejected
- Who Tennessee Volunteers Need to Win to Earn Top Seed in March Madness Bracket
- WATCH: Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel Mic'd Up During Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel's Comments Regarding Tennessee's Center Battle
- Tennessee vs St. Bonaventure Final Score - Vols Pitch Combined No-Hitter
- Tennessee's Rickey Gibson at Spring Practice After Transfer Portal Announcement
- Tennessee Volunteer a Dark Horse to Win MLB Rookie of the Year with LA Angels
- Vols Coach Josh Heupel Comments on George MacIntyre's First Spring Practice
- Josh Heupel Shares Honest Statement on Having a Young Roster This Football Season
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill