Watch: Tennessee Baseball vs Samford Bulldogs Series Finale Highlights
Tennessee defeats Samford 11-1 in the series finale
Tennessee has finished their second series of the season and has once again swept their opponent. They picked up their seventh win of the season on Sunday thanks to many big moments in the game.
Although Samford showed up this weekend, they were no match for the Vols in the end. Tennessee had many highlights in their series finale against the Bulldogs. Check the highlights out below.
Austin Hunley strikes a batter out to strand base runners.
Hunley finishes an inning with a round ball out that was hit back to him.
Gavin Kilen goes yard with a big swing.
Hunter Ensley follows Kilen's foot steps to hit a home run in back-to-back at bats.
Ensley adds to the Tennessee lead.
Brayden Sharp strikes out his third batter to end the inning.
Levi Clark pinch hits and drills the baseball over the outfield wall.
Stone Lawless hits his first career home run.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Dalton Knecht Speaks For First Time Since Lakers-Hornets Trade
- Six Tennessee Volunteers Invited to Participate in 2025 NFL Combine
- Tennessee Basketball Fans React to Devastating Loss Against Kentucky
- Tennessee Baseball Player Files Lawsuit Against NCAA
- Tennessee Football - Who Will Nico Iamaleava Be Throwing to in 2025?
- Former Vol OL Trey Smith Faces Pricey Decision Concerning His Future with Chiefs
- Tony Vitello Announces Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend Series for Tennessee Baseball
- Fans React to Dalton Knecht's Rare NBA Trade Timeline
- Jon Gruden Returning To Tennessee For Coaching Clinic
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports