Watch: Tennessee Baseball vs Samford Bulldogs Series Finale Highlights

Tennessee defeats Samford 11-1 in the series finale

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee's Levi Clark (30) smiles after hitting a three-run home run during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Hofstra at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Saturday, February 15, 2025.
Tennessee has finished their second series of the season and has once again swept their opponent. They picked up their seventh win of the season on Sunday thanks to many big moments in the game.

Although Samford showed up this weekend, they were no match for the Vols in the end. Tennessee had many highlights in their series finale against the Bulldogs. Check the highlights out below.

Austin Hunley strikes a batter out to strand base runners.

Hunley finishes an inning with a round ball out that was hit back to him.

Gavin Kilen goes yard with a big swing.

Hunter Ensley follows Kilen's foot steps to hit a home run in back-to-back at bats.

Ensley adds to the Tennessee lead.

Brayden Sharp strikes out his third batter to end the inning.

Levi Clark pinch hits and drills the baseball over the outfield wall.

Stone Lawless hits his first career home run.

