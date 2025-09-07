Volunteer Country

AP Top 25 Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Earn New Ranking Ahead of Matchup With UGA

See where the Tennessee Volunteers have landed in the latest AP Poll rankings after their impressive victory over East Tennessee State.

Tennessee wide receiver Braylon Staley (14) greets someone in the stands as he heads to the locker room at halftime of the NCAA college football game against ETSU on September 6, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The second week of the 2025 college football season has concluded, as many teams now turn their attention to conference play. With the dust settled on another fantastic week of college football, the Associated Press has released a brand new batch of rankings for its top 25 college football poll.

Numerous games this weekend had surprising results as three top 25 teams were defeated by unranked opponents and a handful of others struggled to assert their dominance against lesser competition.

The Tennessee Volunteers were not one of these teams, however, and are fresh off a record-setting 72-17 victory over East Tennessee State, where they displayed their offensive firepower and defensive dominance throughout all four quarters of the matchup.

The Vols will look to maintain their high output this week as they prepare to host the Georgia Bulldogs in their SEC opener. The Volunteers have not defeated the Bulldogs since 2016 and are currently 6.5-point underdogs in this contest.

AP Top 25 College Football Poll (Week 3)

Editor's Note:** Updates to this article will be made as rankings are released by the Associated Press at approximately 2 p.m.

