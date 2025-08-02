Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
A few days ago, Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach. Pete Carroll mentioned a former Vol that has that has been productive since joining the franchise.
"Dont'e (Thornton Jr.) continues to do stuff He's making plays; he got deep yesterday; you guys saw that one," Carroll stated before detailing the play where Smith found Thornton Jr. in the corner.
Moments ago, the Raiders' X account shared a video from a live scrimmage, and what do you know? Thornton Jr. making a play.
Don't be shocked if the rookie out of Tennessee finds his way onto the playing field in Vegas during the rookie campaign. Thornton Jr. led the Vols in receiving yards at 661 to go along with 6 touchdowns on 26 catches. To cap it off, Thornton Jr. also ran a 40-yard dash time of 4.30 during the NFL Combine.
Those numbers coming from a 6-foot-5, 200-plus pound athlete can be a cheat code if utilized properly.
Do not miss your chance to get an early view of what Thornton Jr.'s role may be as the Raiders travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks on August 7 at 10pm Eastern Time.
