Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
Tennessee linebacker Bryson Eason continues to make headlines off the field, earning national recognition for his leadership and community impact. On Wednesday, Eason was named to the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an honor reserved for college football players who excel not just on the gridiron, but also in the classroom and in their communities.
The Wuerffel Trophy is known as college football’s premier award for community service. It honors players who combine exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. The award is named after former Florida quarterback and 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, whose post-football life has been defined by service and philanthropy.
For Eason, this acknowledgment affirms his growing legacy as a well-rounded student-athlete and a leader among the Volunteers.
Eason has grown into a versatile force in Tennessee’s defense. A native of Memphis, the redshirt senior has brought intensity and consistency to the linebacker position throughout his career. His presence in the middle of the defense has helped anchor a unit that continues to elevate under head coach Josh Heupel.
Eason’s recognition speaks volumes about the culture being built in Knoxville. Under Heupel’s guidance, the Volunteers have not only developed into a nationally relevant football program but have also emphasized character, community, and academic achievement.
Being named to the watch list is the first step, and if Eason continues to shine in all three phases, athletics, academics, and service, he could become a finalist or even take home the trophy later this year. Regardless, this honor cements his status as one of college football’s top ambassadors for what it means to be a student-athlete.
As the 2025 season approaches, expect to hear Bryson Eason’s name called often, not just for tackles and sacks, but for the kind of impact that transcends football.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee