Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List

Tennessee linebacker Bryson Eason has been named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, honoring community service and excellence on and off the field.

Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) tackles UTEP running back Jevon Jackson (4) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Bryson Eason (20) tackles UTEP running back Jevon Jackson (4) during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee linebacker Bryson Eason continues to make headlines off the field, earning national recognition for his leadership and community impact. On Wednesday, Eason was named to the 2025 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List, an honor reserved for college football players who excel not just on the gridiron, but also in the classroom and in their communities.

The Wuerffel Trophy is known as college football’s premier award for community service. It honors players who combine exemplary community service with academic and athletic achievement. The award is named after former Florida quarterback and 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, whose post-football life has been defined by service and philanthropy.

For Eason, this acknowledgment affirms his growing legacy as a well-rounded student-athlete and a leader among the Volunteers.

Eason has grown into a versatile force in Tennessee’s defense. A native of Memphis, the redshirt senior has brought intensity and consistency to the linebacker position throughout his career. His presence in the middle of the defense has helped anchor a unit that continues to elevate under head coach Josh Heupel.

Eason’s recognition speaks volumes about the culture being built in Knoxville. Under Heupel’s guidance, the Volunteers have not only developed into a nationally relevant football program but have also emphasized character, community, and academic achievement.

Being named to the watch list is the first step, and if Eason continues to shine in all three phases, athletics, academics, and service, he could become a finalist or even take home the trophy later this year. Regardless, this honor cements his status as one of college football’s top ambassadors for what it means to be a student-athlete.

As the 2025 season approaches, expect to hear Bryson Eason’s name called often, not just for tackles and sacks, but for the kind of impact that transcends football.

