Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters
When the Kansas City Chiefs selected Omarr Norman-Lott in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, critics questioned the move. Many viewed the former Tennessee defensive lineman as a reach, unsure whether his upside justified such a high pick in a championship-contending organization.
Now, just days into his first NFL training camp, Norman-Lott is proving those skeptics wrong.
The rookie defensive tackle is already earning consistent reps with the Chiefs’ first-team defense. In a system run by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, that is a rare feat. Spagnuolo typically prefers veterans who understand his complex defensive schemes over less experienced players, regardless of their talent. Norman-Lott, however, is standing out.
His early rise up the depth chart signals that he may have a real chance to contribute right away. The Chiefs are known for developing defensive linemen with high motors and versatility, and Norman-Lott fits that mold. His blend of size, quickness, and physicality has caught the attention of coaches and teammates during the opening practices.
The 6-foot-3, 295-pound lineman is already showing the traits that made the Chiefs believe in him on draft night. If he continues to progress at this rate, he could be a key rotational piece in a defensive front that thrives on depth and disruption.
For Kansas City, the early emergence of a second-round pick is a positive sign as the team prepares for another championship run. For Norman-Lott, it is an opportunity to turn draft-day doubt into long-term success.
What was once labeled a questionable pick is beginning to look like one of the best value moves of the draft. Norman-Lott is making his case, and he is doing it with the first team.
