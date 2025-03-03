Arizona Cardinals Draft Tennessee's James Pearce in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. had an impressive outing at the NFL Combine last week. He ran a 4.47 in the 40, posted a 31" vertical and broad jumped 10' 3". Heading into last week, Pearce Jr. was viewed as a last first round pick and it appeared as if he helped his stock after his combine performance.
The Draft Network's Justin Melo released his latest NFL mock draft following the combine and he had Pearce going 16th overall to the Arizona Cardinals. Here is what Melo had to say about Pearce and the draft pick:
"James Pearce Jr. looked terrific in some drills and not so great in others," Melo wrote. "He's a divisive prospect, but there's no doubting his overall athleticism and ceiling. Jonathan Gannon is the right head coach to bring the best out of him."
One NFL GM that Vols on SI spoke with was impressed with Pearce's combine performance.
"I think his workout yesterday and his interviews did him really well. What a terrific young man personally, and an athlete no doubt. I think for teams picking at the bottom of the first round, he certainly has a chance of going, he's got room to grow and WOW the character to do it," said one NFL GM who spoke to Vols on SI exclusively.
