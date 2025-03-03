Tennessee's James Pearce Not Included in Latest NFL Mock Draft
Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. was not included in the latest first round NFL mock draft.
Tennessee EDGE James Pearce Jr. had an impressive outing at the NFL Combine last week. He ran a 4.47 in the 40, posted a 31" vertical and broad jumped 10' 3". Heading into last week, Pearce Jr. was viewed as a last first round pick and it appeared as if he helped his stock after his combine performance.
However, the latest first round NFL mock draft would say other wise. CBS' Ryan Wilson released his updated first round mock draft following the combine, and Pearce Jr. was no where to be found on the list. Marshall's Mike Green, Texas A&M's Shemar Stewart, Georgia's Jalon Walker and Georgia's Mykel Williams did however make the list.
Pearce Jr. was viewed as one of the top players in all of college football heading into last season but that projection has not translated to the NFL draft.
Vols on SI spoke with several NFL GMs here in Indianapolis to find out why Pearce's stock appears to be dropping.
"He doesn't fight with his hands very well right now. You see the build, and the traits, his arm length, but you see him winning with those traits alone." Sources went on to express concern about general run game instincts as well. "He has a hard time right now recognizing pullers, shrinking space and defeating blocks in the run game."
"If I was his people, I would be disappointed in the loss of money, not being picked that high, but I'd be happy knowing I'm going to a place where I can grow into a long and fruitful NFL career."
On the flip side, one NFL GM that Vols on SI spoke with was impressed with Pearce's combine performance.
"I think his workout yesterday and his interviews did him really well. What a terrific young man personally, and an athlete no doubt. I think for teams picking at the bottom of the first round, he certainly has a chance of going, he's got room to grow and WOW the character to do it," said one NFL GM who spoke to Vols on SI exclusively.
