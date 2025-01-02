Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Set To Host Florida State WR Malik Benson

Former Alabama and Florida State WR Malik Benson is set to visit Knoxville soon.

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Malik Benson (10) and Southern Methodist Mustangs cornerback Deuce Harmon (7) in action during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Tennessee will be the host of a very talented wide receiver’s visit. Tennessee will be hosting Florida State wide receiver transfer Malik Benson on a visit.

Benson is a former Alabama Crimson Tide and Florida State Seminole wide receiver. Before committing to the Tide, Tennessee was heavily in the conversation to land Benson. Tennessee, Georgia, and Alabama were the finalists for the talented wideout.

Benson finished his season with 311 yards and one touchdown. In the season prior with Alabama, he finished with 162 yards and one touchdown.

Benson will visit both Tennessee and Oregon after calling off his Texas A&M visit.

Tennessee still awaits news from Mike Matthews on if he plans to continue the transfer process. If he does that will be the sixth departure to the portal at the wide receiver position. The Vols will need to bring talent in from the portal to even the playing field and it starts with a big impression from Benson. 

