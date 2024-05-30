BREAKING: Tennessee's Opening Week Kickoff Time Announced
The Tennessee Volunteers' kickoff time against Chattanooga for the opening week has been announced.
While the Tennessee Volunteers have opened their last two seasons in neutral site arenas, they will be in front of a packed house in Neyland Stadium this fall. The Vols host the Chattanooga Mocs on August 31, the first home Saturday season opener under head coach Josh Heupel.
The SEC announced the opening week kickoff times for each respective team under their jurisdiction, and the Vols will tee things up at 12:45 PM EST on the SEC Network. It marks the opening to a season where Tennessee has potential College Football Playoff aspirations, especially after the field expanded to twelve teams.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will get his second start of his college career against the Mocs after accounting for four touchdowns in an MVP performance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. He played well against a strong Iowa Hawkeyes defense, but now we'll get to see him under the grit and grind of a twelve-game college football schedule with tough opponents in conference play.
