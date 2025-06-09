Volunteer Country

Tennessee Adds Former Vol and NFL Veteran Marion Hobby to Defensive Staff

The Tennessee Volunteers have added Marion Hobby to the defensive staff.

Jonathan Williams

Cincinnati Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby throws a ball with fans before NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals defensive line coach Marion Hobby throws a ball with fans before NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The college football season is approaching rapidly, with just a few months out from week one, but despite that, programs are still making additions to their staffs. The Tennessee Volunteers are one of those teams as they have added Marion Hobby to the defensive staff, per Matt Zenitz.

Hobby played college football at Tennessee and earned first team All-SEC honors in 1989. After three seasons in the NFL as a third round pick, Hobby got into coaching and has been doing that ever since 1995.

He was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee in 1998 and after a couple of more moves made the jump to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints 2006 as the defensive ends coach. He then returned to college and eventually became co-defensive coordinator at Clemson where he helped the Tigers win a national title in 2016. After that, he returned to the NFL where he was the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hobby had been relieved of his duties in Cincinnati earlier this year and will now make the return to him alma mater.

