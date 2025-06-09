Tennessee Adds Former Vol and NFL Veteran Marion Hobby to Defensive Staff
The Tennessee Volunteers have added Marion Hobby to the defensive staff.
The college football season is approaching rapidly, with just a few months out from week one, but despite that, programs are still making additions to their staffs. The Tennessee Volunteers are one of those teams as they have added Marion Hobby to the defensive staff, per Matt Zenitz.
Hobby played college football at Tennessee and earned first team All-SEC honors in 1989. After three seasons in the NFL as a third round pick, Hobby got into coaching and has been doing that ever since 1995.
He was the assistant strength and conditioning coach at Tennessee in 1998 and after a couple of more moves made the jump to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints 2006 as the defensive ends coach. He then returned to college and eventually became co-defensive coordinator at Clemson where he helped the Tigers win a national title in 2016. After that, he returned to the NFL where he was the defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins, the Jacksonville Jaguars and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hobby had been relieved of his duties in Cincinnati earlier this year and will now make the return to him alma mater.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement