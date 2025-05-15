Volunteer Country

College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025

Christian Kirby

Sep 23, 2023; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Nation Roman Harper (left) and Paul Finebaum (right) speak on the sideline during pre-game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
According to this major college football analyst, the Tennessee Volunteers will not win 10 games during the 2025 college football season.

After achieving their best regular season record in years and reaching the College Football Playoff for the first time in team history, the Tennessee Volunteers are looking to build upon their successes of last season. However, the Vols will have a handful of obstacles to overcome.

One of the main challenges presented to Josh Heupel and his staff this season is the replacement of departing talent. The Vols lost a handful of key contributors, including defensive end James Pearce and running back Dylan Sampson.

Arguably the most notable of these departures, however, is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who transferred to UCLA this spring following a dispute with the team over NIL compensation. Iamaleava's departure, along with others and an always challenging conference schedule has led to SEC Network analyst, Paul Finebaum predicting that the team will struggle to win 10 games this season.

"I think being Nico-less makes it more challenging until we really know more about Aguilar," Said Finebaum. "I think he's capable. But, you think about the big games...I think 9-3 is realistic."

The Vols will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta when they face the Syracuse Orange. This will be the fourth all-time meeting between these two programs in a series that Tennessee controls 3-0. It will be the teams' first matchup since 2001.

Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

