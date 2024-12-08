Volunteer Country

Dec 29, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff trophy inside the College Football Hall of Fame during media day for the Peach Bowl.
Dec 29, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; The College Football Playoff trophy inside the College Football Hall of Fame during media day for the Peach Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The final college football playoff rankings have been revealed. Where are the Tennessee Volunteers ranked?

Conference championship weekend wrapped up on Saturday night as Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, Arizona State and Boise State all officially clinched playoff spots. Now it's just a matter of which order the teams are put in and who gets to host a home playoff game in the first round of the college football playoff.

Tennessee is hoping to host a home playoff game as they are hovering right around that final spot for a hosting seed. It ultimately comes down to where Penn State and Texas are placed after their losses yesterday. Teams that are ranked five, six, seven and eight will all host home playoff games in the first round. The teams behind those rankings will travel on the road to face those teams.

With that said, here is how the final playoff rankings shaped out and which teams were ultimately deemed as the most playoff worthy by the committee for the 2024 college football season:

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Tennessee
  8. Indiana
  9. Boise State
  10. SMU
  11. Alabama
  12. Arizona State
  13. Miami
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Clemson
  17. BYU
  18. Iowa State
  19. Missouri
  20. Illinois
  21. Syracuse
  22. Army
  23. Colorado
  24. UNLV
  25. Memphis

Official College Football Playoff Seeding:

  1. Oregon
  2. Georgia
  3. Boise State
  4. Arizona State
  5. Texas
  6. Penn State
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Ohio State
  9. Tennessee
  10. Indiana
  11. SMU
  12. Clemson

