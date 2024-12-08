College Football Playoff Rankings and Seeding Revealed - Where is Tennessee Ranked?
The final college football playoff rankings have been revealed. Where are the Tennessee Volunteers ranked?
Conference championship weekend wrapped up on Saturday night as Clemson, Oregon, Georgia, Arizona State and Boise State all officially clinched playoff spots. Now it's just a matter of which order the teams are put in and who gets to host a home playoff game in the first round of the college football playoff.
Tennessee is hoping to host a home playoff game as they are hovering right around that final spot for a hosting seed. It ultimately comes down to where Penn State and Texas are placed after their losses yesterday. Teams that are ranked five, six, seven and eight will all host home playoff games in the first round. The teams behind those rankings will travel on the road to face those teams.
With that said, here is how the final playoff rankings shaped out and which teams were ultimately deemed as the most playoff worthy by the committee for the 2024 college football season:
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- Boise State
- SMU
- Alabama
- Arizona State
- Miami
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Clemson
- BYU
- Iowa State
- Missouri
- Illinois
- Syracuse
- Army
- Colorado
- UNLV
- Memphis
Official College Football Playoff Seeding:
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Boise State
- Arizona State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Tennessee
- Indiana
- SMU
- Clemson
