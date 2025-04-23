Draft Legacy: Tennessee Vols Reach 387 NFL Draft Picks in Storied Program History
Few college football programs can match the legacy the University of Tennessee has built—not just on fall Saturdays, but every April when Vols become pros.
According to the university’s official Twitter account, Tennessee has now produced 387 all-time NFL Draft picks, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most talent-rich programs in college football history. From Hall of Famers to first-round stars and gritty late-round selections, the Volunteers have consistently supplied the NFL with elite talent.
This milestone further solidifies Tennessee’s place among the sport’s blue bloods. The Vols rank in the top 10 all-time for total NFL Draft picks, with a legacy that spans from General Neyland’s single-platoon era to today’s fast-paced, modern offenses.
Tennessee’s draft history features iconic names. Peyton Manning, the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, rewrote the NFL record book and became one of the most recognizable faces in the game. Reggie White, the legendary “Minister of Defense,” remains a gold standard for defensive linemen and holds a place in both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. From Jason Witten to Alvin Kamara, Tennessee players have brought toughness, skill, and professionalism to every level of the NFL.
Tennessee’s NFL pipeline has gained fresh momentum under head coach Josh Heupel, who has modernized the offense and reignited national interest in Rocky Top. His high-octane scheme and player-first culture have created a platform for athletes to showcase their skills on the biggest stage.
In just the 2023 and 2024 NFL Drafts, the Vols sent several players to the league, including Jalin Hyatt and Hendon Hooker. Looking ahead to 2025, Tennessee could once again be well represented, with James Pearce Jr. projected as a potential first-round selection.
This 387-player milestone is more than a stat—it’s a reflection of Tennessee’s consistency, culture, and commitment to excellence. For generations, wearing the Power T has meant more than competing for SEC titles—it’s meant preparing for careers at the next level.
With a passionate fan base, a legacy built on greatness, and a head coach leading a new era of success, Tennessee’s total is only going to rise.
No matter the decade, no matter the position, the NFL always finds room for a Volunteer.
