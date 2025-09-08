Everything From Head Coach Josh Heupel During His Media Availability
Tennessee football's head coach Josh Heupel met with reporters today ahead of the in-conference clash with SEC foe, the Georgia Bulldogs.
Both teams will come into this contest at 2-0 on the season as this will be each team's first conference game.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
"How's everybody? Pleased with what our guys did last weekend and today's about getting better. They were great in the building. Obviously, we know the test that we have in front of us, facing a really good Georgia football team. It's a great weekend opportunity for game day to be here on the biggest stage in college football. While that's going on, get a chance to also recognize and welcome back one of our own in John Henderson. You know, college football Hall of Famer and one of the greats to have ever played the position and certainly one of the greats here. (it would) be great to have a bunch of his teammates back here as we get a chance to celebrate him too. Checker Neyland. (I) anticipate our fans helping bring in the Neyland Effect here and create a great atmosphere on Saturday afternoon. So, looking forward to the contest and the preparation during the course of the week," Heupel said.
Prepping for Gunner Stockton
"He's played really well," Heupel mentioned.
"You look at him this year, he's taken great care of the football. He's been accurate with it. He's got the ability to be extremely mobile and extend and create plays on his own. You got to do a great job of applying pressure but still bottling him up inside of the pocket, not letting him get outside of it. If they choose, he certainly can be part of the quarterback run game as well and try to tilt the numbers. So, huge test for us defensively. Communication will be important. All of the shift trade motion before the snap of the football as well. We got to be at our best," Heupel said.
Emphasis on Perimeter Physicality
"Yeah, absolutely. In this football game, there's one-on-ones that guys are going to have to win, all over the football field. You're talking about the wide receivers, that's going to happen, at the line of scrimmage, as well. You got to play with fundamentals and technique and get off of it, that's press man, and you know, all the coverage variation that they have. You also have to be able to recognize those things as well. Protecting the quarterback, winning the line of scrimmage are going to be important and vice versa for us defensively. We got to do a great job against the run. You got to get them in third and longs, and then you got to be able to get off the field." Watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said HERE.
