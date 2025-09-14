Volunteer Country

Everything Joey Aguilar and Caleb Herring Said Following OT Loss to Georgia

Tennessee football's Joey Aguilar and Caleb Herring met with the media following the Georgia game.

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) begins to remove his helmet while walking off the field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) begins to remove his helmet while walking off the field after the loss to Georgia in an NCAA college football game on September 13, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Neyland Stadium to clash with the Tennessee Volunteers.

One of the best games and arguably the best game so far in the 2025 season. A thrilling overtime finish that would declare Georgia as the winner 44-41.

Following the contest, Josh Heupel and select players were presented to the media for a post-game presser.

Joey Aguilar Self Reflects Performance

"Yeah, I definitely started off with a groove. You know, those come and go. I just got to do better in progression and, you know, take what the defense gives me. I felt like I was forcing a little bit of things like that in the middle. You know, that's a great (UGA) program. They schemed up some defensive fronts and things like that. So, I just got to be better," Aguilar said.

Caleb Herring Analyzes Last Two Defensive Series

"You know, of course it's going to hurt. It sucks that we came short, but um just with the guys knowing how hard we worked, I know we got plenty of more in the tank. We just got to, yeah, like Joey said, don't sit on it, just move on," Herring explained.

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

