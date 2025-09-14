Everything Joey Aguilar and Caleb Herring Said Following OT Loss to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs traveled to Neyland Stadium to clash with the Tennessee Volunteers.
One of the best games and arguably the best game so far in the 2025 season. A thrilling overtime finish that would declare Georgia as the winner 44-41.
Following the contest, Josh Heupel and select players were presented to the media for a post-game presser.
Joey Aguilar Self Reflects Performance
"Yeah, I definitely started off with a groove. You know, those come and go. I just got to do better in progression and, you know, take what the defense gives me. I felt like I was forcing a little bit of things like that in the middle. You know, that's a great (UGA) program. They schemed up some defensive fronts and things like that. So, I just got to be better," Aguilar said.
Caleb Herring Analyzes Last Two Defensive Series
"You know, of course it's going to hurt. It sucks that we came short, but um just with the guys knowing how hard we worked, I know we got plenty of more in the tank. We just got to, yeah, like Joey said, don't sit on it, just move on," Herring explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to this and more.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch Tennessee Football vs East Tennessee State: TV Channel and Live Stream
- Tennessee vs ETSU Matchup History - Vols Hoping For a Repeat Performance
- Everything From Defensive Backs Coach Willie Martinez During His Media Availability
- 2027 EDGE Ba'Roc Willis Updates Recruitment, Talks Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee RB DeSean Bishop During His Media Availability
- Everything From Tennessee CB Tyler Redmond Talks Playing Time As A True Freshman
- Everything Tennessee Football OC Joey Halzle Said Ahead of ETSU
- AP Top 25 Week Two College Football Rankings Released - Tennessee Vols Move Up
- 5-Star Recruit Excited About In-State Tennessee Basketball Offer
- Everything ETSU Head Coach Will Healy Said Going into Tennessee Week
- IMPACT ANALYSIS: Edge Rusher Hezekiah Harris Flips to Tennessee Volunteers
- Everything From Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Ahead Of Matchup Against ETSU