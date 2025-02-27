EXCLUSIVE: NFL GMs Explain The Recent Drop in Draft Stock for James Pearce

Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee Vols EDGE rusher, James Pearce has fallen down NFL Draft boards as of late and we've spoken to NFL GMs that explain the drop.

Former Tennessee Volunteers EDGE Rusher James Pearce Jr. is currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Combine. He enterred the 2025 draft process back in August as potentially the No. 1 overall selection, and now as the NFL Combine kicks off, Pearce's projection is anywhere from the middle to back end of the first round.

Vols on SI spoke with several NFL GMs here in Indianapolis to find out why Pearce's stock appears to be dropping.

"He doesn't fight with his hands very well right now. You see the build, and the traits, his arm length, but you see him winning with those traits alone." Sources went on to express concern about general run game instincts as well. "He has a hard time right now recognizing pullers, shrinking space and defeating blocks in the run game."

"If I was his people, I would be disappointed in the loss of money, not being picked that high, but I'd be happy knowing I'm going to a place where I can grow into a long and fruitful NFL career."

There have been rumors relating to character concerns as a potential reasoning, one NFL GM quickly extinguished that. "There are no character concerns that we are aware of. He wants to be great," one NFL GM told Vols on SI exclusively.

