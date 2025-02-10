Former Tennessee Commit, Brandon Anderson Talks About Recruitment, Biggest Players
Former Tennessee offensive line commit Brandon Anderson, talks about where things currently sit with his recruitment and what could be next for him.
The Tennessee Volunteers have just (7) commits in the 2026 recruiting cycle at the moment, a number that was at (8) just last week prior to the de-commitment of North Cobb OG, Brandon Anderson. Anderson had been committed since last October and now has opened things back up on the recruiting front. He was in attendance for the Under Armour Next Series stop in Atlanta, Georgia. We caught up with Anderson to see where things stand with he and Tennessee at the moment.
What Anderson wants to see from Tennessee following de-commitment:
"Just more communication and stuff. I just want to see and hear some more love from them. That's the biggest thing for me. Just more communication."
On whether or not he sees himself still going to Tennessee:
"I can still see myself going to school there, but I can also start to see myself going to play somewhere else."
Who are some schools that immediately contacted you after de-committing from Tennessee:
"Clemson, Miami, FSU, and UGA."
