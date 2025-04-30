Volunteer Country

Former Tennessee OL Larry Johnson Has Signed With Colorado and Deion Sanders

Changes continue to come to the Tennessee offensive line after latest announcement by Larry Johnson

Najeh Wilkins

Tennessee OL Larry Johnson
Tennessee OL Larry Johnson / Photo Via Tennessee Athletics
Former Tennessee OL Larry Johnson is the second Tennessee player to commit to the Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. He joins former Vol John Slaughter, who announced his decision earlier this morning. 

Johnson layed two seasons with the Volunteers, redshirting his sophomore season and playing a reserve role. He saw more action this past season after several injuries to the offensive line. He saw his most action against the Oklahoma Sooners.  

He joined the Tennessee Volunteers as a junior college transfer from Hutchinson College. Johnson starred at Jenkins High School in Savannah, Georgia, leading the Warriors to the playoffs in four consecutive seasons. 

The Tennessee offensive line has undergone major changes this season, with four of its five starters having to be replaced from last year. The lone returning starter is Lance Heard.

