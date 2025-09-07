Volunteer Country

Game Ball: Tennessee Football's Best Defensive Performance vs ETSU

This Vol played his tail off on Saturday against the in-state ETSU Buccaneers.

Caleb Sisk

Sep 6, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel during the second half against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers did a great job in their game against the ETSU Buccaneers on Saturday, as they were able to capitalize on the game that they played at hand.

They were one of the better offensive teams in the country, but let's not overlook the performance of the defense. The defense showed up and showed out in their contest, as they only allowed a total of 17 points compared to the Vols putting up 72 points on the day.

There were many Tennessee Vols that were deserving of the player of the game, but only one can get this week's version of the defensive game ball, as the Vols defender who won it this week is someone that played their tail off.

Defensive Game Ball - Jalen McMurray

McMurray had to step up in a bigger role this week, as they were able to get him adjusted as they needed with their two outside corners being absent due to injury. McMurray finished the game with three tackles, but his coverage was some of the best alongside Colton Hood, who helped the Vols once again pickup a huge win.

McMurray will likely continue to have a major role, as he is someone that continues to make strides in this defense.

Published
Caleb Sisk
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

