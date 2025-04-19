How Does The QB Depth Chart Change Following Tennessee Football's Spring Game
How does the Tennessee Volunteers QB depth chart change following the Orange and White game?
The Tennessee Volunteers are thinner at the QB position than they would like, as they will now be without Nico Iamaleava, who has transferred away from Knoxville. The news came hours before the Orange and White game, which took place on April 12th.
The Tennessee Volunteers now have only two scholarship QBs. Those QBs are Jake Merklinger, who is in Knoxville for his second season, and George MacIntyre, who is a redshirt-freshman from Brentwood Academy.
Merklinger is extremely talented and has tons of potential, and was the expected frontrunner entering the game. He did a solid job, especially in the practice portion, but hit some turbulence in the game. MacIntyre had a great showing in the game and practice as he protected the ball very well and had many great throws. His deep balls were only catchable for the WR, which are throws that Tennessee will live and die by in the SEC.
MacIntyre could've solidified himself as the No. 1 guy, but the Spring game is so vanilla that you can't base your QB option off of it. At the end of the day, Tennessee will face many different schemes and elite defenses this season. You have to pick a guy who will give you the best opportunity against those teams, and you simply can't determine "your guy" off that alone.
What this did do though, was convince fans that there should be an open competition at QB. This will likely include another QB who will join the roster this Spring as the Vols will at least need another body in the QB room for comfort.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava