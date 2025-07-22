Volunteer Country

Joel Klatt Believes This SEC Team's Stock Is Trending Downward Ahead of 2025 Season

Christian Kirby

Nov 5, 2016; Waco, TX, USA; Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt and TCU Horned Frogs co-offensive coordinator Doug Meacham on the field prior to a game against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. TCU won 62-22. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-Imagn Images
College football analyst Joel Klatt believes this SEC team's stock is trending downwards ahead of the 2025 season.

The college football season is just over a month away as teams return to campus to prepare for the grueling regular season ahead. While many programs are projected to have a shot at reaching this yaer's College Football Playoff, some program's "stock" appears to be on a downward trend.

According to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Tennessee Volunteers are a program that appears to be on a downward trend ahead of the 2025 season. The analyst cited the numerous departures from last year and the team's quarterback situation for his reasoning for his disbelief in the Vols during an episode of The Joel Klatt Show.

"Tennessee right now is a sell team," said Klatt. "They've got the quarterback situation, which I don't love. Losing a quarterback that late in the spring is not great."

Klatt did mention, however, that his disbelief for the Vols was relegated to the 2025 season and that he trusts Josh Heupel and the Volunteers to be a successful team in the long term.

The Volunteers will begin their 2025 season on Saturday, August 30th, when they face the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for noon and coverage will be held on ABC.

