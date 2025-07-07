Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Jun 11, 2025; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Joshua Palmer (5) makes a catch during Minicamp at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer is expected to elevate the Buffalo Bills' offense.

A former Tennessee Volunteer will be in a new setting this season as wide receiver Joshua Palmer will be playing for the Buffalo Bills this season. Palmer spent the last four seasons playing for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Palmer spent his time in LA as a secondary option in the receiving game. Keenan Allen was the focal point of the offense for most of his time with the organization and then Ladd McConkey entered stardom last year. Palmer will likely serve a similar role in Buffalo as Keon Coleman will likely be the top option, but the former Volunteer is expected to elevate the Bills' offense.

“Palmer is exactly what the Bills lacked in their offense last year," Buscaglia wrote for The Athletic. "He’s a route-running technician specializing in separation and has enough speed to push down the field for deeper targets. His ability to separate could also translate into more production than people currently expect from him.”

In four seasons, Palmer racked up 2,287 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns and 182 receptions. He has proven to be a reliable option in an NFL passing attack and with Josh Allen at quarterback, it feels safe to assume that Palmer could be in store for a career year with his brand new team.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

