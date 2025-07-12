2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
The Tennessee Volunteers received some more good news in the recruiting scene, as they made th cut for one of the nation's best offensive linemen products in the 2027 recruiting class.
That target being Jatori Williams who released a top-10 list. Among the list includes the Tennessee Volunteers, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia Bulldogs, North Carolina Tar Heels, Florida State Seminoles, Ole Miss Rebels, Florida State Seminoles, and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Williams is the 73rd ranked prospect in the country, the 4th best player on the interior of the offensive line, and the 4th best player in the state of Alabama. Following this announcement he explained why these schools made the cut.
"The reason I put all them teams in my top 10 list is because the relationships I’m building with the coaches and the coaching staff," said Williams when he talked with Caleb Sisk from Vols On SI.
No commitment date or further plans have been announced at this time.
