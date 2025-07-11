Volunteer Country

The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes

Here are all of the number changes for Tennessee football

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) holds up a Kentucky branded glove as he leaves the field after the win over Kentucky in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee running back Peyton Lewis (27) holds up a Kentucky branded glove as he leaves the field after the win over Kentucky in an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Knoxville, Tenn.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a flurry of number changes that made headlines on Friday. Here are the newest changes to the roster when it comes to the numbers of players who made a change.

Returning Players who Changed Their Number

Peyton Lewis: No. 2
Mike Matthews: No. 4
Daevin Hobbs: No. 5
Kaleb Beasley: No. 10
Jordan Burns: No. 11
Emmanuel Okoye: No. 34
Carson Gentle: No. 35
Jeremias Heard: No. 51
Sham Umarov: No. 74
Tommy Winton: No. 84

Transfers and Incoming Freshmen who Chnaged Their Number

Travis Smith: No. 1
Jack Van Dorselaer: No. 3
Tyler Redmond: No. 4
RaRa Jackson: No. 5
DaSaahn Brame: No. 7
Star Thomas: No. 9
Mariyon Dye: No. 9
Jaedon Harmon: No. 12
Ethan Utley: No. 17
Daune Morris: No. 19
Justin Baker: No. 20
Tre Poteat: No. 21
Dylan Lewis: No. 24
Tim Merritt: No. 25
Jadon Perlotte: No. 27
Christian Gass: No. 44
Nic Moore: No. 58

The Vols will start the season off against Syracuse in Atlanta, where these numbers will officially debut outside of practice.

