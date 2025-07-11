The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
The Tennessee Volunteers had a flurry of number changes that made headlines on Friday. Here are the newest changes to the roster when it comes to the numbers of players who made a change.
Returning Players who Changed Their Number
Peyton Lewis: No. 2
Mike Matthews: No. 4
Daevin Hobbs: No. 5
Kaleb Beasley: No. 10
Jordan Burns: No. 11
Emmanuel Okoye: No. 34
Carson Gentle: No. 35
Jeremias Heard: No. 51
Sham Umarov: No. 74
Tommy Winton: No. 84
Transfers and Incoming Freshmen who Chnaged Their Number
Travis Smith: No. 1
Jack Van Dorselaer: No. 3
Tyler Redmond: No. 4
RaRa Jackson: No. 5
DaSaahn Brame: No. 7
Star Thomas: No. 9
Mariyon Dye: No. 9
Jaedon Harmon: No. 12
Ethan Utley: No. 17
Daune Morris: No. 19
Justin Baker: No. 20
Tre Poteat: No. 21
Dylan Lewis: No. 24
Tim Merritt: No. 25
Jadon Perlotte: No. 27
Christian Gass: No. 44
Nic Moore: No. 58
The Vols will start the season off against Syracuse in Atlanta, where these numbers will officially debut outside of practice.
