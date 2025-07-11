JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers landed another major commitment, but this time on the offensive side of the ball. They landed three defensive commits this week, as they landed a commitment from in-state Javonte Smith, Kell High School linebacker Brayden Rouse, and his current teammate Jowell Combay.
The Volunteers went into the state of North Carolina to land their newest commitment. They beat out the Ohio State Buckeyes and the South Carolina Gamecocks to land JB Shabazz. Shabazz is the 27th-best offensive tackle in the country, according to Rivals.
Shabazz caught up with Vols On SI to detail his commitment to the Tennessee Volunteers.
"Honestly, it was between Tennessee and South Carolina. I chose Tennessee because when I got there it just fit me. I felt like I could be myself. And I felt like it was a big family. So it was the one for me to pick."
He went into detail about which coaches helped him make this decision.
"Yeah, Coach (Glen) Elarbee, Coach (Chris) Labidou, and Coach KP (Kevin Pendleton). They were pushing to help me out with this decision. Also, Coach Phil (Serchia), too."
The consistency was a big thing for Shabazz, who made his verbal commitment on Friday.
"First off, if you don't know, they came kind of late in the recruiting process. It was just their consistency, pretty much. Everybody talks to me consistently, and I hear from the coaches at least once or twice a week. It was consistent, and they talked to me and made it clear that they really wanted me to come down and see the school, and I am glad I got to do that."
The talented prospect has already caught up with two of the Tennessee commits.
"I talked with Faizon (Brandon), he was talking to me, trying to convince me too. Edward Baker and I started chatting a lot after my OV to Tennessee."
Shabazz explained the timeline when he knew he wanted to commit to the Vols over the Gamecocks.
"Honestly, after the visit, I knew it was between South Carolina and Tennessee, but it was just the coaches, when you got on that visit for the first time, it was not what I expected, but it was over exceeded. They did better than what I thought it would be. Coach showed a lot of interest in me, and made it clear that he really wants me to come and be one of their players at Tennessee."
Shabazz left off with a message to Vol Nation.
"I'm ready to be a Vol. Let's go!"
