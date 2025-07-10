WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee
The Tennessee Volunteers have had an excellent week thus far when it comes to landing some of their top recruits on the recruiting board. One of the recruits that they landed is top five linebacker in the country, Brayden Rouse.
Rouse made his decision between the Tennessee Volunteers, the Alabama Crimson Tide, the Michigan Wolverines, and the Texas Longhorns. Vols On SI was in attendance to capture the moment when he announced his commitment to the Tennessee Vols.
You can watch the commitment and revisit the moment when Brayden Rouse announced his college decision for free below on our X page. The link is below, but while you are at it, make sure to follow the pages to help support our brand.
